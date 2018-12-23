Two TDP MLA-elects likely to defect to TRS

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Speculation of two TDP MLA-elects switching over to the TRS is rife on social media and political circles after the duo reportedly met a ruling party member of Parliament. Though the TRS outstaged all other parties in the Assembly elections, it was unable to win the hearts of the people of Khammam. The TDP, on the other hand, won two constituencies in the erstwhile district -- Sattupalli and Aswaraopet.

Sandra Venkata Veeraiah won Sattupalli for the third time and has stayed with the yellow party despite TRS leaders allegedly having approached him promising a prominent position in the party. The AP government has offered him a position on the TTD board, but he is yet to accept the offer.

His followers, however, are mounting pressure on him to defect to the ruling party for the development of the constituency. Veeraiah reportedly discussed the matter with the TDP’s Aswaropet MLA-elect a few days ago, but M Nageswara Rao said he didn’t want to jump ship as he was “comfortable with the TDP”.

Veeraiah, according to sources close to him, is preparing to join the TRS. He may be offered a ministerial berth if he switches to the pink party.