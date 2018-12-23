Home States Telangana

Telangana municipal polls: Urban Local Bodies to begin quota check from today

The survey will be taken up in all the ULBs including those covered under court cases for finalising reservations for the office of the chairpersons.

Published: 23rd December 2018 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Assembly elections, Vote

Image for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the first ordinary elections to about 76 municipalities after the formation of the Telangana State are due to be held anytime next year,  Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development will take up door-to-door identification of BC, ST, SC and women voters in all the municipalities and municipal corporations for providing reservation of seats (wards) and offices of ward members, mayors and chairpersons.

The identification of BC, ST, SC and women voters in the 76 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) where polls are due would take place between  December 23 and January 10.  The department has prepared a schedule and issued instructions to all the 76 municipal commissioners to identify the said voters in their respective ULBs.

The voters list, including identifying women and BCs, is to be taken up as per the latest updated voters published on January 1, 2018 as the qualifying date. 

The survey will be taken up in all the ULBs including those covered under court cases for finalising reservations for the office of the chairpersons. The municipal commissioners have been issued instructions on how to go about identifying the BC voters, list of BC communities from the Commissioner of BC Welfare, sorting out the claims/objections ward-wise, appointment of trained verification officers and field verification.

The government has directed the municipal commissioners to go through the guidelines issued for identification of  BC, ST, SC and women voters in the ULBs  by adhering to the schedule without any omission and commission. 

Besides, all the regional directors-cum-appellate commissioners of municipal administration were directed to guide commissioners to ensure adherence to schedule.

