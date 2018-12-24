MLC Akula Lalitha ‘teaches lesson’ to Telangana Congress leaders

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Loyalty is known to be the first virtue to weaken when the hunger for power strikes. MLC Akula Lalitha has taught this rather important lesson to all the senior leaders of the Congress party, all over again. Lalitha was elected to the upper House on a Congress ticket and yet within few days of the Assembly polls results she, along with three other MLCs, defected from the party to join the TRS.

Lalitha’s career is strewn with examples of senior leaders, who stood by her in solidarity, were met with extensive disappointment. While she succeeded in carving out a successful career for herself, careers of those in her support slipped downhill.

Ten years ago, as a political amateur, Lalitha was a strong supporter of D Srinivas, a senior Congress leader at the time who had already headed the AP PCC twice in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. After winning the Dichpally (now Nizamabad Rural) Assembly seat in 2008 by-elections, she was defeated in the 2009 polls.

However she secured many portfolios such as heading the District Mahila Congress as well as the State Mahila Congress. Until recently, she was also the AICC Mahila Congress general secretary. However, a few years back, she was nominated for the party’s MLC ticket instead of the former Leader of Opposition and her favoured senior, D Srinivas.

Insulted by the move, Srinivas went on to quit the Congress and join the TRS. While other leaders supported Lalitha, Srinivas was criticised for the move. It may be noted that MD Shabbir Ali had helped Lalitha’s MLC nomination.

After a massive drub in the recent Assembly polls, the Congress party was in for another shock when four MLCs led by Lalitha asked the party’s legislature arm to be merged with the ruling TRS.