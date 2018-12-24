Bandaru Dattatreya slams KCR for ‘Oppositionless’ Legislative Council

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP senior leader and MP Bandaru Dattatreya slammed CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for diluting the Legislative Council to have only ruling party and nothing else. Reacting on the recent defection of four Congress MLCs to the TRS, Dattatreya said, “The ruling government is humiliating the decision given by the people, to have its elected leaders sitting in the Opposition bench. The way the government is acting in having the Opposition leaders defect to the ruling party is not right. People will not forgive and we condemn such act,” Dattatreya said.

He also took potshots as KCRs pet project Rythu Bandu. “The scheme should not be called as Rythu Bandhu but as Rythu Bandi (prisoner) as 9 lakh farmers are yet to receive the benefit of the scheme,” he added.