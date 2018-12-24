Bus operators in Telangana make a killing this Sankranti season

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sankranthi festival may be a month away but buses to different parts of the two Telugu states are fast filling up. While TSRTC bus tickets are almost sold out, private bus operators say chances of securing a bus ticket at the last minute look bleak. Rightly estimating the last minute rush, the TSRTC is also gearing up for the season. “We do expect the demand to go up this year also.

We’re making arrangement for additional buses looking into the requirement” said E Yadagiri, regional manager of TSRTC’s Rangareddy district. A look at busbooking apps like RedBus and search for buses from Hyderabad to anywhere across the two states will give a brief picture how quickly the seats on semi-sleeper and sleeper buses are filled up or filling up. Despite releasing newer buses to curb the bulk bookings for the Sankranti festive season, bus operators say the new year looks for a good start.

“Sankranti in Telangana is not celebrated as enthusiastically like in Andhra is not true anymore. Before the bifurcation of the State, yes, we could say. Now tickets for the weekend before and after Sankranti are all filling up fast. From December 17, when the bookings have opened, tickets are being sold like hot cakes,” said Asif Sharaf, manager of Kaveri travels, one of the bus operators in the state. “People are calling us over the phone to check for the availability of seats in the buses. Tickets have been booked between Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Nellore, Ongole, Kandukur, Rajamahendravaram and Eleswaram this time. We’re sure even the TSRTC is organising special services on these routes.” adds K Sivakumar from Kaleshwari.

Talking about the demand for the buses in TSRTC website, a senior official said “There will surely be an increased rush this time. We haven’t yet come out with numbers of buses we require. The prices will also fluctuate according to the requirement.” Yadagiri also added that the estimates are being looked into by the board and soon will be released after orders from the higher officials.