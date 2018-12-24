Don’t make assumptions without evidence: SC reminds courts

R Rajashekar Rao By

Conviction of accused in a criminal case merely on conjectures and surmises will not sustain before the appellate court if the offence committed does not stand proved. The lower courts should not come to the conclusion based on assumptions which are not well founded and lack the corroboration of reliable evidence.

On the night of August 22, 2010, a minor girl living with her paternal uncle and aunt, stepped out in the fields to attend to nature’s call. According to the case build by the prosecution, Manohar approached her and forcibly took to his house and committed rape on her. After having learnt about the incident, Manohar’s mother told the victim to forget about the incident and threatened to kill her family in case she disclosed about the incident to anybody. She further gave the victim a liquid which led to her losing consciousness. On the next day morning, the milkman informed the victim’s aunt about the victim lying unconscious in front of a neighbouring house. Based on the complaint lodged the police registered the case, filed charge-sheet after investigation before the concerned Sessions court and the latter framed charged against the accused under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and against his mother under sections 342 and 506.

On consideration of the materials on record, the trial court convicted the accused in June 2011. Against this conviction, the accused preferred appeal before the High Court and the latter while confirming the judgment of conviction, has acquitted the accused mother from the charges levelled against her. Aggrieved with the judgment of both the trial court and the High Court which have convicted him merely on conjectures and surmises, the appellant-accused Manohar (name changed) moved the Supreme Court for relief.

The counsel for the appellant-accused contended that the high court is not justified in assuming that the injuries sustained by the victim may have healed at the time of medico-legal examination and the FSL report states that semen was not found on the victim’s body as well as on her clothes. That the accused was relative of the prosecutrix, however, there was an ill will between the two families, and in view of the same, the accused was falsely implicated. The evidence of victim’s aunt and medical officer do not establish the offence of rape against the accused.

The courts below have ignored the fact that the accused could not have committed rape in his own house, particularly when the other family members were present in the house. Besides, the milkman who informed the girl’s aunt about the victim lying unconscious in front of the house of a neighbour, was not examined, which is fatal to the case of the prosecution. Even the owner of such house was also not examined. The appreciation of evidence by the trial court and the high court is not proper and correct, he argued and urged for acquittal of the accused.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justice NV Ramana and Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar said that the Courts shoulder a great responsibility while trying an accused on charges of rape. They must deal with such cases with utmost sensitivity, and should examine the broader probabilities of a case and not get swayed by minor contradictions or insignificant discrepancies in the statement of the prosecutrix, which are not of a fatal nature, to throw out an otherwise reliable prosecution case. Besides, the evidence of panchayatdars and independent witnesses was not taken in the cross-examination, the bench pointed out.

The bench said that the medical evidence does not support the case of the prosecution relating to offence of rape. The appellant-accused deserved to be acquitted as the said offence does not stand proved, the bench held and allowed the appeal saying that the story of the prosecution is built on the materials placed on record, which seems to be neither the truth, nor wholly the truth. The findings of the courts, though concurrent, do not desire the merit of acceptance with glaring infirmities resulting in miscarriage of justice.