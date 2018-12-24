Imran Khan should learn about inclusive politics from India: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took up the Naseeruddin Shah controversy and said that he would “teach” India how to treat minorities, All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised his statement and asked him to learn from India’s inclusiveness.

Taking to Twittter to voice out his resentment, Owaisi said, “According to the Pakistani Constitution, only a Muslim is qualified to be a President. India has seen multiple Presidents from oppressed communities. It’s high time Khan sahab learns something from us about inclusive politics & minority rights.”

On Saturday, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said he would “show” the Narendra Modi government “how to treat minorities”, amid a controversy over actor Naseeruddin Shah’s remarks on mob violence in India. “We will show the Modi government how to treat minorities... Even in India, people are saying that minorities are not being treated as equal citizens,” he said referring to Shah’s statement.

The controversy erupted earlier in this week when Shah in an interview voiced out his anxiety over the apparent atmosphere of hatred that he felt has crept in the country in recent times. “I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, ‘Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?’ they will have no answer. It worries me that I don’t see the situation improving anytime soon,” he said.