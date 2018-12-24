Home States Telangana

Learning in woods: Bhupalpally government school kids taken on field trip to forest

Over 118 students from Government Model School, Venkatapur and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya were taken to nearby forest area.

Bhupalpally

As part of the Vana Darshini programme, over 118 students were taken to forest areas in Bhupalpally | Express

By Anil Kumar
Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Forest Department in Bhupalpally has started a novel programme called Vana Darshini for students of government schools with the aim to familiarise them with forest and its benefits. Over 118 students from Government Model School, Venkatapur and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) were taken to nearby forest area. The forest officials explained the students about the importance of forest and how it is responsible for rainfall. Students were shown different plants and taught about its importance. The forest officials also screened a documentary on Eturnagaram wildlife sanctuary.

“We are organising these visits so that students have a first hand experience and show concern for nature,” said Bhupalpally district forest officer SV Pradeep Kumar Shetty. The students trekked long distances to see the facilities that forest officials have provided for wild animals. They learnt about tiger trenches and saucer pits. The students were also taken to environment education centre and were briefed about environment conservation.District eco-tourism coordinator Suman Kalyanapu claimed positive results. “We are receiving good feedback from schools,” she said.

Bhupalpally

