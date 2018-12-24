Suspecting sorcery, man strangles mother to death in Telangana

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 52-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her son inRajanna Sircilla district of Telangana on suspicion that she practised black magic against him, police said Monday.

The incident happened at the woman's house late Sunday night, the police said.

D Srinivas (30) suspected his mother was practising sorcery as he was falling ill often and so decided to murder her, a police official told PTI.

Based on a complaint lodged by his father, Srinivasan was taken into custody, the official said.