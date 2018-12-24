Where are the 13 Annapurna canteens, asks Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: It was back in July last year that the State government announced setting up of 13 Annapurna canteens in municipality and corporation limits in erstwhile Khammam district.Almost one and a half years later, the poor sections of the society who live in the district or visit it for work are wondering, where are the promised Annapurna canteens?

On July 18, 2017, the State government had sanctioned as many as 13 Annapurna canteens for both Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. As per the government instructions, the district administration was supposed to start the canteens before August 2017, but so far no steps have been taken in that direction.

The Annapurna scheme, launched with an objective to provide meals and breakfast to poor people and daily labourers who come to towns for work at an affordable price of Rs 5, was successfully implemented in Hyderabad and Warangal. But due to official apathy and the indifference of people’s representatives, even the sites to start these canteens have not been identified in the Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

According to officials, the government had sanctioned five Annapurna canteens in Khammam, two each in Kothagudem and Palvoncha town and one each in Madhira, Sattupalli, Yellandu and Manugur towns. Khammam, being the district headquarters and also a major town between Hyderabad and Vijyawada, attracts thousands of visitors as well as daily wagers on a regular daily basis. At any of the hotels in the town, a meal cost anywhere between 80 to 100, which the low-paid workers can not afford.

For that very reason, these poor workers welcomed the government move to start Annapurna canteens and were. But the poor and daily labourers are now being forced to ask ‘why the officials are neglecting the scheme which is useful to poor section of the society’.

As one labourer told Express, it is time the government keeps its promise and starts these canteens without delay for the benefit of the poor. Khammam Municipal Corporation Mayor Guguloth Papalal said due to model code of conduct in force during the polls, the setting up of canteens was delayed.