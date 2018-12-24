Home States Telangana

Woman's father, brother held for 'honour-killing' in Telangana

Published: 24th December 2018

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Six people, including the father and the brother of a 22-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered in a suspected case of honour-killing in Mancherial district of Telangana, were arrested Monday, police said.

Meanwhile, a video purportedly showing P Anuradha saying she wanted to live with A Laxman and that her parents would be responsible if anything happens to him or her, went viral.

Also, she had purportedly said the police should take cognisance of the video.

Anuradha, who married Laxman from a different caste, was found dead under suspicious circumstances Sunday with her kin confessing to the police that they'd burned her body in Mallapur village in nearby Nirmal district before discarding the remains in a canal.

Laxman had complained to the police that she was forcibly taken away by her parents on Saturday night.

On Sunday, her father Sathaiah, brother and some relatives were taken into custody for questioning.

The woman was throttled to death besides being beaten up by her father and others for the inter-caste marriage, a police official told PTI.

Laxman used to work as a computer operator while Anuradha was a diploma-holder in education.

Both got married in Hyderabad during the first week of this month as the parents of Anuradha refused to let her marry.

