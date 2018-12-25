Attitudinal change is of essence for left, feels cpi national secy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After braving one political drubbing after another, the Communist Party of India’s (CPI) national secretary K Narayana feels it’s time for Left parties “to modernise their attitude and approach” to stay relevant in the changing political and cultural scenario.“But that doesn’t mean that we will compromise on our values,” he told the editorial team of The New Indian Express during a candid interaction.

“Not just ideas. The photos of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels that are seen at party offices need to be replaced with that of Indian communist icons,” he said and added that Indian Leftists had little opportunity to air their views without being branded anti-nationals and urban naxals under the current Narendra Modi regime.

“We have been termed betrayers and anti-nationals in the past because of certain incidents when we were fighting the bourgeoise. Even now, our views and statements hardly find any space in the media which is controlled by corporates. It is the BJP that is anti-national for its treatment of democratic institutions,” he said.

Ruing how the party alienated itself from the people by looking down on religious practices, he said, “Not that we have to please, but we should not avoid it (taking part in religious functions).”

“When lifestyles and societies change, we should move with them without compromising on values. Our ideas should change,” the CPI national secretary said.

Narayana had recently apprised party leaders that the Left party’s vote share was now less than its pool of members. After a person becomes a member of the Communist Party of India, he or she is treated as a candidate member for the first six months and if their credentials are good, they are inducted as full-time members. However, of all the districts in the country, 125 did not see the elevation a single candidate member to a full-time member. The reason? No new member has joined the party in the last year in the districts.

“A national dropout rate of 10 to 12 per cent in normal owing to some members shifting to other parties, death etc. A 20 per cent increase in enrolment is needed to maintain balance. Regular activity needs to be taken up to strengthen cadre. Contesting for scores of seats will not work. Wherever we contested, we got only 1,000 votes though membership exceeded 5,000, except in Telangana where the situation is not as bad,” Narayana said.