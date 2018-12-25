Home States Telangana

Attitudinal change is of essence for left, feels cpi national secy

Narayana had recently apprised party leaders that the Left party’s vote share was now less than its pool of members.

Published: 25th December 2018 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After braving one political drubbing after another, the Communist Party of India’s (CPI) national secretary K Narayana feels it’s time for Left parties “to modernise their attitude and approach” to stay relevant in the changing political and cultural scenario.“But that doesn’t mean that we will compromise on our values,” he told the editorial team of The New Indian Express during a candid interaction.

“Not just ideas. The photos of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels that are seen at party offices need to be replaced with that of Indian communist icons,” he said and added that Indian Leftists had little opportunity to air their views without being branded anti-nationals and urban naxals under the current Narendra Modi regime.

“We have been termed betrayers and anti-nationals in the past because of certain incidents when we were fighting the bourgeoise. Even now, our views and statements hardly find any space in the media which is controlled by corporates. It is the BJP that is anti-national for its treatment of democratic institutions,” he said.  

Ruing how the party alienated itself from the people by looking down on religious practices, he said, “Not that we have to please, but we should not avoid it (taking part in religious functions).”

“When lifestyles and societies change, we should move with them without compromising on values. Our ideas should change,” the CPI national secretary said.

Narayana had recently apprised party leaders that the Left party’s vote share was now less than its pool of members. After a person becomes a member of the Communist Party of India, he or she is treated as a candidate member for the first six months and if their credentials are good, they are inducted as full-time members. However, of all the districts in the country, 125 did not see the elevation a single candidate member to a full-time member. The reason? No new member has joined the party in the last year in the districts. 

“A national dropout rate of 10 to 12 per cent in normal owing to some members shifting to other parties, death etc. A 20 per cent increase in enrolment is needed to maintain balance. Regular activity needs to be taken up to strengthen cadre. Contesting for scores of seats will not work. Wherever we contested, we got only 1,000 votes though membership exceeded 5,000, except in Telangana where the situation is not as bad,” Narayana said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp