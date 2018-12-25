Home States Telangana

BJP holds core committee meet, reviews poll debacle

Though BJP national president Amit Shah was supposed to convene the meeting, the meeting kicked off in his absence considering his schedule.  

Published: 25th December 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP held a core candidates office bearers meeting. This is the second meeting in less than a week, to assess the reasons that went into the debacle of BJP in the recent polls. Union minister JP Nadda, Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya, state unit president K Laxman, MLA T Raja Singh and others took part in the day-long meeting.

According to sources, the party leaders discussed about the future prospects of the party, especially in the light of upcoming parliamentary elections.

