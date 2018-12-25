BJP holds core committee meet, reviews poll debacle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP held a core candidates office bearers meeting. This is the second meeting in less than a week, to assess the reasons that went into the debacle of BJP in the recent polls. Union minister JP Nadda, Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya, state unit president K Laxman, MLA T Raja Singh and others took part in the day-long meeting.

Though BJP national president Amit Shah was supposed to convene the meeting, the meeting kicked off in his absence considering his schedule.

According to sources, the party leaders discussed about the future prospects of the party, especially in the light of upcoming parliamentary elections.