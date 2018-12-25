Body of Telangana army man killed in Srinagar to be brought home on Tuesday

By UNI

HYDERABAD: Body of D Rajesh, the Army jawan from Telangana killed in Srinagar encounter, will be brought to his native Ravendra Nagar in Chintalmanepalli mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, on Tuesday evening.

The 43-year-old jawan was killed in cross-firing with ultras in Srinagar on Monday. He is survived by his wife and two children.

A pall of gloom descended over the village as the news of the body being brought from Srinagar to Hyderabad airport by a special Army flight spread.

The body is likely to reach his native place on Tuesday evening.