CBSE exam schedule stressful, say students

According to CBSE, this year’s students have opted for 30,000 combinations of a total of 240 subjects in both classes.

HYDERABAD: A day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the timetable for Class 10 and 12 examinations, students have raised objections over the lack of gaps between exams.
Many students, particularly those who have opted for both mathematics and biology are feeling anxious that there is a gap of only two days between the two subjects.

Many students, particularly those who have opted for both mathematics and biology are feeling anxious that there is a gap of only two days between the two subjects."The exam schedule is devastating. There are only two days for biology, two for chemistry and two days for physics, but 14 days for physical education. This is so absurd. Do they expect us to revise these subjects in just two days? It will be very stressful," said Varun Kumar, a student.

A parent Express spoke to was worried that the total score of the students would take a beating and students may not get admissions in colleges of their choice.“NITs have set cut off percentage of 75. Admissions to good engineering colleges will become tough for students. CBSE should revise the timetable to give 4-5 days break between the three tough subjects. The easiest way would be to reschedule biology after maths exam,” said Vasundra Agarwal, whose daughter will be appearing for the exam.

CBSE board exams

