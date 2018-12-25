District-wise reservations finalised for panchayat polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Panchayat Raj department finalised the district-wise reservations for the ensuing Panchayat Raj elections on Monday. Of the 12,751 village panchayats, the unreserved panchayats would be 5,147.“We have finalised the district-wise reservations and sent the same to the district Collectors. The Collectors will then finalise the mandal-wise and ward-wise reservations. Then, the department will submit the district, mandal and ward reservations to the State government. The government will later furnish these details for the State Election Commission for conduct of elections,” Panchayat Raj deputy commissioner P Rama Rao told Express.