JPS posts: High Court asks government to publish cutoff marks of exam

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Monday directed the panchayat raj department to publish the cutoff marks in the exam conducted for filling posts of junior panchayat secretaries (JPS) as per district and quota-wise categories. The court made it clear to the officials to upload the details of marks obtained by the candidates on the website. The court also directed them to file counter affidavit informing the steps taken for the purpose. Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was passing this order in a petition filed in the form of lunch motion by B Harish Kumar and 20 other aspiring candidates alleging that there was no transparency in the selection process of junior panchayat secretary posts.

During the course of hearing, the judge directed the officials concerned to take steps ensuring transparency on the issue in view of allegations by the petitioner that the candidates from general category were provided only 45 per cent reservation and 55 per cent for reserved category candidates contrary to the rules in vogue i.e. not to cross 50 per cent reservation for reserved category.

Further, the judge questioned the authorities as to whether they have prepared merit list under the sports quota for the said posts. Petitioners’ counsel S Rahul Reddy earlier told the court that the panchayat raj department had acted in haste in the process of selecting 9,355 posts of junior panchayat secretaries without following the rule of reservation and without releasing final key of the examination.

Besides, the merit list was not published. In fact, about 70,000 objections were received from the candidates to the preliminary key after the examination, but have failed to dispose them. Even the rule of reservation was not followed, he pointed out and urged the court to direct the authorities to refix the reservations to 50 per cent ceiling limit and to publish the merit list. On Dec 19 this year, the judge took into consideration the submissions of the petitioners’ counsel and permitted the government to go ahead with the selection process, but not to issue appointment orders under further orders. After hearing the petitions, Justice Rao directed the authorities to publish cutoff marks of the exam district and quota-wise categories.

