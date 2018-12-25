Home States Telangana

NGT pulls up TSPCB for allowing Indian Immunologicals to operate without consent for nine years

The observation was made in a petition filed by NGO Chetna Society which was dismissed by NGT on December 19. 

Published: 25th December 2018 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image used for representational purpose only

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal in its recent judgement pulled up Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) for failure on its part "to discharge its statutory duties consciously", for allowing the well-known animal and human vaccine manufacturer, Indian Immunologicals Ltd to operate without a Consent for Operation (CFO) for nine years. The company's manufacturing unit is located at Gachibowli.

This observation was made in a petition filed by NGO, Chetna Society that was dismissed by NGT on December 19.

The NGO approached NGT alleging two violations against the vaccine manufacturer - its manufacturing facility is in violation of GO 111 that restricts establishment of polluting units in 10km catchment area of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar lakes and the unit is operating without a valid CFO.

Looking at the various documented presented during hearing of the case, NGT found the allegation of GO 111 violation to be false. It observed that the Indian Immunologicals Ltd was neither a polluting industry nor a pollution potential industry.

However, the other allegation was found to be true. NGT observed that Indian Immunologicals Ltd had a valid CFO till year 2009 and in the same year it had submitted application and paid requisite fees to pollution control board for extension of CFO.

While pollution control board did not reject the company's CFO application, it did not even grant it. It was also observed that since 2009 the pollution control board has been monitoring the manufacturing facility, which the company contended as a deemed consent from the board.

According to NGT judgement copy, TSPCB counsel argued in that because of directions as per a Supreme Court judgement pollution control board could not act upon the application for extension of CFO by Indian Immunologicals Ltd. 

However, the NGT observed that the said Supreme Court judgement places no embargo on pollution control board from executing its statutory duties. As a result, the NGT observed that the TSPCB's actions "appears to be quite deliberate and wilful."

The NGT also observed that in June 2012 Indian Immunologicals Ltd was directed to furnish a time-bound action plan for its relocation within a week but nothing transpired after that. NGT directed that the TSPCB should take this direction towards its logical end. 

