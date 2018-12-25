Panchayat polls: High Court asks government to file counter affidavit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to a contempt case filed complaining that the authorities were going ahead with holding panchayat elections in Telangana contrary to the court direction to hold elections only after enumerating the BC population, the High Court on Monday issued notices to the respondents - state chief secretary SK Joshi, principal secretary to panchayat raj Vikas Raj, commissioner to panchayat raj Neetu Kumari Prasad, State EC K Dharma Reddy, director of economics and statistics, Telangana A Sudershan Reddy for filing counter affidavits on the issue.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was passing this order in the contempt case filed by Telangana State BC Welfare Association seeking direction to the concerned not to issue election notification for elections without enumerating the BC population.