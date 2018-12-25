Home States Telangana

There is hidden agenda behind Federal Front: K Narayana

K Narayana,national council secretary of the Communist Party of India during Express chat | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that TRS is a B-team of the BJP, national council secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), K Narayana has alleged that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is the political secretary of prime minister Narendra Modi.

Rao is currently touring different States and meeting chief ministers Navin Patnaik, Mamata Banerjee and former CMs Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.  In an interaction with Express editorial team during ‘Express Chat’ on Monday, Narayana alleged that TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao after touring various states was meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 26, to brief him about his tour details. “TRS is like a B-team of BJP. There is a hidden agenda behind the Federal Front. KCR is acting like a political secretary to Modi,” Narayana alleged.

“KCR has always extended unconditional support to the BJP government. He did not utter a single word on Rafale scam. With his Federal Front, Rao wanted to save BJP,” Narayana alleged. He said that KCR and Odisha CM Navin Patnaik discussed against Polavaram, the ongoing irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh.

KCR undemocratic person

Terming KCR as “undemocratic”, Narayan said  “Did we see this type of dictatorial rule in Congress? Some democratic principles were there in Congress.”About the TRS’ landslide victory in the recent elections,  he said Telangana sentiment was strong among the masses, especially in rural areas. The CPI leader also said the money deposited in the accounts of farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme just three days before the elections also helped the ruling party to win the polls.

Explaining the reasons for the poll debacle of the Grand Alliance, Narayana said that the CPI wanted the formation of the Grand Alliance one year before the elections and start meeting voters at the grassroot level. “But, the Congress was not keen on that.  KCR advanced the polls and played his cards very well and won the polls,” Narayana said.

The CPI leader alleged that the country was also under threat not from the terrorists but from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. “Modi has been using all the five statutory bodies - Rashtrapati Bhavan, Election Commission, CBI, RBI and Niti Aayog - in his favour,” he Narayana alleged. Because of the involvement of the PMO, the CBI became unpopular, he said. There was corruption in Congress. “But, it was retail corruption during the Congress rule. Now, it is wholesale corruption and corporate corruption under Modi’s rule,” Narayana remarked. He hinted at the possibility of a realignment of political forces in the country against the BJP. “It will be either pre-poll or post-poll alliance,” he added.

CPI to support Naidu’s efforts: Narayana

Though there were differences among various political parties at the national level they would come together against the BJP, the CPI leader predicted. “The CPI is working with CPM and Jana Sena Party in Andhra Pradesh. We are against TDP in AP. At the same time, the CPI will support TDP president and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts to build a national level front against the BJP,” Narayana said.

