Andhra cops arrest three women with ‘Maoist links’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/VISAKHAPATNAM: AP police arrested three women in Hyderabad for their alleged links with the banned CPI (Maoist) party. The three sisters — Athmakuru Anusha , 24, Annapurna, 33, Bhavani ,38, were picked up from their house at Venkateswara Colony in Alwal police limits. The women are daughters of Athmakuru Ramanaiah and Laxmi Narasamma, who were once members of Telangana Praja Front, cops said.

Days after the Telangana polls, the State intelligence officials, who obtained leads about the activities of the banned Maoist party cadre and sympathisers, shared the information with AP police. Sources said that the officials were understood to have kept a close vigil on the movements of the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) employee Nakka Venkat Rao and allegedly established links with the Maoists. Venkat Rao is a technical staff at NGRI.

The women Maoists are members of Mahila Chaitanya Sangam and they used to visit tribal localities in AP and TS for creating awareness among the Adivasis and tribals over illegal mining activities.