Congress existence in Telangana at stake, needs total revamp: Komatireddy Rajgopal

Calling Uttam as a ‘good friend’, Rajgopal suggested the TPCC chief Uttam to step aside and take responsibility for the loss in the Assembly elections.

Published: 26th December 2018 06:23 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Firebrand Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy,  who has been pointing fingers at the inefficiency of the party leadership, has stressed that there is a dire need to revamp Telangana Congress leadership and blamed them for the embarrassing loss in recently concluded Telangana Assembly elections.

In a no-holds-barred ‘Express Chat’ interaction with the editorial team of The New Indian Express here on Tuesday, the newly elected Munugode MLA said that it is about time for veterans in the Congress, who are above 70 years to call it quits.

He pointed out how leaders at the helm of the party affairs have failed to capture the anti-incumbency factor against the ruling TRS. While he did not mince words in criticising senior leaders of the party, the MLA was aggressive when it came to commenting on Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Calling Uttam as a ‘good friend’, Rajgopal suggested the TPCC chief Uttam to step aside and take responsibility for the loss in the Assembly elections. Pointing out that Uttam has never participated in the struggle for separate TS, he questioned what is the relation between Uttam’s beard and the intensely contested elections in the State.

In the recently held elections, while Congress won in Chhattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan, it faced an embarrassing defeat in Telangana as only 19 Congress candidates won. TRS went on to claim a massive mandate of winning 88 seats. 

