Congress existence in Telangana at stake, needs total revamp: Komatireddy Rajgopal 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Firebrand Congress MLA-elect Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who has been pointing fingers at the inefficiency of the party leadership, has stressed that there is a dire need to revamp Telangana Congress leadership and blamed them for the embarrassing loss in recently held Telangana Assembly elections.

In a no-holds-barred ‘Express Chat’ interaction with the editorial team of The New Indian Express here on Tuesday, the newly-elected Munugode MLA said that it is about time for veterans in the Congress, who are above 70 years to call it quits. He pointed out how leaders at the helm of the party affairs have failed to capture the anti-incumbency factor against the ruling TRS.

While he did not mince words in criticising senior leaders of the party, the MLA was aggressive when it came to commenting on TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy. Calling Uttam as a ‘good friend’, Rajgopal suggested the TPCC chief Uttam to step aside and take responsibility for the loss in the Assembly elections. Pointing out that Uttam has never participated in the struggle for separate Telangana State, he questioned what is the relation between Uttam’s beard and the intensely contested elections in the State. More than two years ago, the TPCC chief vowed not to shave his beard until Congress party comes to power in Telangana.

In the recently held elections, while Congress won in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, it faced an embarrassing defeat in Telangana with only 19 candidates winning the polls. Speaking in retrospect, he said that the Congress party wasted crucial time by delaying selection of candidates, while KCR announced 105 candidates three months in advance giving them ample time for campaigning.