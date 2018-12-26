Home States Telangana

Federal Front will give bargaining power to regional parties: B Vinod Kumar

The Federal Front mooted by KCR is  aimed at empowering regional parties for a better bargaining power to address people’s issues in States, the MP said.

Published: 26th December 2018 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TRS leader and MP B Vinod Kumar has said that the TRS is not a “B-team or C-team” of any party. “We team up with people of the country,” he said while refuting the allegations of the Opposition that the TRS was a B-team of BJP. Speaking to media here on Tuesday, Vinod Kumar said that TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao was very clear that the Federal Front was an alternative to both BJP and the Congress.

Condemning the allegations of Congress, TDP and CPI who termed  Rao’s efforts to bring together regional parties for a non-Congress, non-BJP coalition as an attempt to help NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi return to power at the Centre, he said:  “It is totally wrong. TRS is not B-team or C-team to any party. We are people’s team.”  

He said AICC spokesperson Anand Sharma, AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, CPI leaders Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy and K Narayana, were making baseless allegations on Federal Front.“NDA and the UPA were also fronts. Former Prime Ministers AB Vajpayee and Manmohan had no clear majority. They ruled the country with the support of regional parties. The Congress and the BJP should understand this,” he said.

The Federal Front mooted by KCR is aimed at empowering regional parties for a better bargaining power to address people’s issues in States, the MP said. ‘’If the regional parties were united, they will have more bargaining powers at the Centre and would get the major portion of funds in Centrally sponsored schemes. When we go to Delhi for funds, the PMO officials heckle at regional party Chief Ministers. There is a need to end this trend and the answer is the Federal Front.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B Vinod Kumar TRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp