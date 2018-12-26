Federal Front will give bargaining power to regional parties: B Vinod Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader and MP B Vinod Kumar has said that the TRS is not a “B-team or C-team” of any party. “We team up with people of the country,” he said while refuting the allegations of the Opposition that the TRS was a B-team of BJP. Speaking to media here on Tuesday, Vinod Kumar said that TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao was very clear that the Federal Front was an alternative to both BJP and the Congress.

Condemning the allegations of Congress, TDP and CPI who termed Rao’s efforts to bring together regional parties for a non-Congress, non-BJP coalition as an attempt to help NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi return to power at the Centre, he said: “It is totally wrong. TRS is not B-team or C-team to any party. We are people’s team.”

He said AICC spokesperson Anand Sharma, AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, CPI leaders Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy and K Narayana, were making baseless allegations on Federal Front.“NDA and the UPA were also fronts. Former Prime Ministers AB Vajpayee and Manmohan had no clear majority. They ruled the country with the support of regional parties. The Congress and the BJP should understand this,” he said.

The Federal Front mooted by KCR is aimed at empowering regional parties for a better bargaining power to address people’s issues in States, the MP said. ‘’If the regional parties were united, they will have more bargaining powers at the Centre and would get the major portion of funds in Centrally sponsored schemes. When we go to Delhi for funds, the PMO officials heckle at regional party Chief Ministers. There is a need to end this trend and the answer is the Federal Front.”