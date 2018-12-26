Home States Telangana

Health of Telangana's urban slums in jeopardy as Mahila Arogya fares poorly

Jagtial tops the list of poor performers in the State with 84 groups formed, which are only 32 per cent of the required number.

Published: 26th December 2018 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Mahila Arogya Samitis were launched by the Indian government with the aim of community mobilization which enables sustained improvement in health and development needs of slum-dwellers. However, the progress of MAS of at least 42 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State have been found to be poor under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). This is expected to have a direct effect on health of slum-dwellers, which are the primary aim of the program.

Jagtial tops the list of poor performers in the State with 84 groups formed, which are only 32 per cent of the required number. Bhainsa stood next with 30 of the total 86 groups (35 per cent). GHMC had 1,771 groups out of 4,576 (39 per cent) while Adilabad 111 out of 225 (49 per cent).Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) being one of the ULBs with poor performance was asked by the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) to facilitate the programme on MAS activities under NUHM community process in convergence with Health Department and see that progress is made by first week of January 2019.

MEPMA officials said that people’s collective action is needed for the government to fulfil its mandate of providing food, safe drinking water and basic health services to all people. But this is not possible unless changes occur at the grass root levels. People need to organise together in order to ensure ‘Health for All’. This is the right and duty of every person living in this country. MAS is a vehicle for such collective action. MAS can work along with the rest of the community to improve the health status of their slum/coverage area. To improve health, citizens have to work on all determinants of health.

MAS in one of the key interventions under NUHM aimed at promoting community participation in health at all levels, including planning, implementing and monitoring of health programmes. MAS has to take collective action on issues related to health, nutrition, water, sanitation and social determinants at the slum level and move towards decentralisation of health planning.

Poorly performing ULBs 
Jagtial, Bhainsa, Gadwal, Kothagudem, GHMC, Ramagundem, Secunderabad Cantonment Board, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Armoor, Mahbubnagar, Metpally, Zaheerabad, Bellampally, Siddipet, Jangaoan, Vikarabad, Bhongir, Mancheriyal, Suryapet, Kamareddy, Khammam, Sangareddy, Karimnagar, Warangal, Sircilla and Nirmal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
urban slums

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp