Kin of former President Neelam Sanjiv Reddy held for forgery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Cyberabad police on Tuesday arrested Pravallika Reddy, the granddaughter of former President Neelam Sanjiv Reddy,  and her husband Venkat Reddy for allegedly forging signatures and creating fake documents in connection with land located in Madhapur police limits. Another accused Shalini Reddy, sister of Pravallika Reddy is absconding in connection with the case. 

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Madhapur) N Shyam Prasad Rao said that one Rajasekhar Reddy lodged a complaint with the Madhapur police in October alleging that he was duped by Pravallika Reddy and her husband Venkat Reddy and Shalini Reddy regarding the land measuring 1,400 square yards located at Ayyappa Society in Madhapur. 

As per the complainant’s statement, the trio indulged in creating fake and false documents with forged signatures and made GPA to Rajasekhar Reddy and collected amount from him. Months after GPA was done, Rajasekhar Reddy noticed that all the documents were false. 

Based on the complaint of Rajasekhar Reddy, police registered cases. “We received reports stating Pravallika Reddy,  Venkat Reddy and Shalini Reddy indeed created fake documents. But Shalini Reddy is absconding,” the ACP said. 

