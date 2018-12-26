New Urban Local Bodies told to submit budget proposals soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The municipal administration department has asked the newly formed Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State to prepare and submit the budget estimates of their respective municipalities for the next financial year. Director of municipal administration T K Sreedevi issued to a circular to the municipal commissioners of as many as 61 newly constituted ULBs in the State for submitting the budget proposals by this month end.

Under the Andhra Pradesh Municipalities (Preparation of Budget, Allotment and Transfer of Funds) Rules, 1967 adopted by Telangana State, the municipal commissioner should prepare budget estimates of their respective municipalities every year showing the probable receipts and expenditure during the coming year.

The budget estimates needs to be placed before the municipal council not later than November 15. After approval, the same has to be submitted to the director of municipal administration through the district collector concerned not later than December 31 each year. The State government has delegated powers to the DMA department for sanction of budget estimates and revised budget estimates of all municipalities submitted through the district Collectors concerned without sending them to government.

The detailed procedure and prescribed formats for preparation and submission of budget estimates are indicated in the said rules. The municipal commissioners have been told to prepare and submit the budget estimates of their respective municipalities immediately to the DMA department through the district Collectors concerned for examination and according approval for the same. The municipal commissioner should prepare a budget estimate with probable receipt and expenditure of various wings.