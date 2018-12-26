Home States Telangana

New Urban Local Bodies told to submit budget proposals soon

The budget estimates needs to be placed before the municipal council not later than November 15.

Published: 26th December 2018 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The municipal administration department has asked the newly formed Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State to prepare and submit the budget estimates of their respective municipalities for the next financial year. Director of municipal administration T K Sreedevi issued to a circular to the municipal commissioners of as many as 61 newly constituted ULBs in the State for submitting the budget proposals by this month end.

Under the Andhra Pradesh Municipalities (Preparation of Budget, Allotment and Transfer of Funds) Rules, 1967 adopted by Telangana State, the municipal commissioner should prepare budget estimates of their respective municipalities every year showing the probable receipts and expenditure during the coming year. 

The budget estimates needs to be placed before the municipal council not later than November 15. After approval, the same has to be submitted to the director of municipal administration through the district collector concerned not later than December 31 each year. The State government has delegated powers to the DMA department for sanction of budget estimates and revised budget estimates of all municipalities submitted through the district Collectors concerned without sending them to government. 

The detailed procedure and prescribed formats for preparation and submission of budget estimates are indicated in the said rules. The municipal commissioners have been told to prepare and submit the budget estimates of their respective municipalities immediately to the DMA department through the district Collectors concerned for examination and according approval for the same. The municipal commissioner should prepare a budget estimate with probable receipt and expenditure of various wings. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp