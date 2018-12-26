Patient's relative attacked by doctor in Telangana government hospital 

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET(TELANGANA): Doctor Kashinadh at Gajwel government hospital attacking the patient relative led to tension.

Gajwel Circle Inspector Prasad said a woman Swapna from Pragnapur came to the hospital for delivery. Swamy, a relative of Swapna came to the hospital to meet her, but was denied permission by the hospital staff.

When Swamy was arguing with them, Dr Kashinadh intervened and attacked him, which led to further tensions. The CI told that no cases were registered as both the parties decided to settle the dispute through dialogue.