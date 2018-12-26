Home States Telangana

Quality of midday meals found to be substandard in most Nagarkurnool schools

Surprise inspections of Nagarkurnool's schools have revealed shockingly poor quality of food in their mid-day meals.

Published: 26th December 2018 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By K Amruth Rao
Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL : Surprise inspections of Nagarkurnool’s schools have revealed shockingly poor quality of food in their mid-day meals. Organised over the last few months by the DEO, the inspections conclude that a lack of supervision by the authorities is a major cause of depreciating the quality of food. Starting with the agencies responsible for providing the food to the headmasters and school staff, a lack of sincerity in ensuring quality has been identified. Agencies or principals found guilty are being discontinued or suspended, respectively. 

To improve their profit margins, the agencies allegedly procure poorer quality of raw materials. Parents of students studying in the schools say that the menu prescribed by the government authorities is also not followed by the agencies. Watery sambar with little or no vegetables has become a norm in the schools. Meanwhile, the school principals, responsible for keeping the agency in check, are also not delivering their duties honestly.

After the students of Kondanagula Government High School in the district’s Balmoor mandal complained to the State Human Rights Commission, the education department’s inquiries led to suspension of the principal. At least 20 students were brought to hospital after they began to vomit following the mid-meal at Charakonda Government High School. After inquiries, the local tehsildar Manjula fired the staff of the concerned agency.

TAGS
mid-day meals schools

