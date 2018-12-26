Home States Telangana

‘Regional parties will form coalition with Congress’

Gowda said the Congress would ensure that a grand alliance is formed with all regional and secular parties.

Published: 26th December 2018 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Efforts to forge a Federal Front of regional parties by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are only aimed at helping the BJP win the 2019 General Elections, Congress leader MV Rajeev Gowda said. Speaking to media here on Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha MP and AICC spokesperson said that leaders of the regional parties would join a coalition with Congress, leaving only TRS in the Federal Front.

“The truth behind the federal front is nothing but an attempt to ensure that BJP and ‘Modi Sarkar’ come back to power,” Rajeev Gowda alleged.“If you (Rao) are going around and trying to create a third alternative then you are dividing the opposition vote and paving the way for ‘Modi Sarkar’ to continue its damage to India’s democratic, secular, and socio-cultural fabric.” 

Gowda said the Congress would ensure that a grand alliance is formed with all regional and secular parties. 

