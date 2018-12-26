Home States Telangana

Three siblings from Telangana die in fire mishap in US

The victims belonged to a missionary family and their parents hail from Neredugumma mandal of Nalgonda district.

The fire victims from in US. (Photo |@ShayA_WREG3)

HYDERABAD: Three siblings from Nalgonda district, were killed in a deadly house fire in Collierville of Tennessee, United States. The deceased were identified as Sharron Naik(14), Joy Naik(15), and Aaron Naik (17). They belonged to a missionary family and their parents hail from Gurrapu thanda of Neredugumma mandal. 

According to reports, the victims were staying with a couple and their son in Collierville as their parents were on a missionary trip to India. Collierville Bible Church has identified the family who lived in the house as Danny and Kari Coudriet, and their son Cole. Kari Coudriet also died in the mishap that erupted when everyone was asleep on December 23.

The siblings were studying at French Camp Academy, an interdenominational Christian boarding home and academy in Mississippi. According to a USA Today report, "Naik teens were attending school in Mississippi. When the school was closed for winter vacations, the students couldn't go to India so the Coudriets invited them to stay at their home."

Collierville Bible Church, in a Facebook post, has said that "The fire started around 11 pm at the Coudriet home. The Coudriet family was hosting, and celebrating Christmas with the three teenagers. The Naik family are Missionaries in India whom our church supports."

 

