‘TRS has a hero in K Chandrasekhar Rao, while our leaders failed’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Blaming his party’s delay in announcing the list of candidates for its debacle in the recent Assembly elections, newly-elected Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, said while TRS won because of its ‘hero’ Chandrasekhar Rao, people were reluctant to vote for Congress as they thought there was no strong leader in their party.

Newly-elected Congress MLA Komatireddy

Rajgopal Reddy speaks during Express Chat,

in Hyderabad on Tuesday | S.Senbagapandiyan

Speaking at Express Chat on Tuesday, he said: “TRS has KCR as its hero. He announced 105 contestants three months in advance and stuck to the list. People have voted for him but not for contestants of the party.

We were not able to decide on seat-sharing with alliance partners and selection of candidates till the last minute. People thought that there was no strong leadership in the Congress and they were not in a position to believe the Congress party because 20 leaders were eyeing the chief minister’s post,” Rajgopal said.

He said that if he were the TPCC chief, he would have announced contestants six months in advance. Pointing out at the inefficiency of Telangana Congress heads, who failed to project themselves as strong opponents to KCR, he said that while AICC president Rahul Gandhi has to ideally address large public meetings with three to four lakh people, he was made to address small gatherings with 10,000 to 20,000 crowd.

“Some of our leaders did not have organisational skills. They failed. Else we would not have been in bad shape,” Rajgopal said. He also mentioned that Sonia Gandhi, who addressed public meetings in the run up to Assembly elections, was not given proper advise as she assured special status for Andhra Pradesh while campaigning for Telangana elections. He said that Congress’ survival in Telangana has become a challenge, and if youngsters are given chance to lead, the party will bounce back.

‘Alliance was not necessary’

The newly elected Congress MLA said that he would meet Rahul Gandhi soon to give the feedback on what went wrong and what needs to be done. He opined that the party’s survival in Telangana has become a challenge and reiterated that youngsters if given charge of the party, will make Congress bounce back. He said he would request the party leadership to make him the leader of the Congress Legislature Party).

Commenting on Congress alliance with other parties forming the ‘People’s Front’, Rajgopal said that the alliance was not necessary. He, however, said that though it helped in Khammam, they lost in nine other districts.

He said that since Congress did not have a leader who can influence people, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu campaigned here. He opined that the TDP chief should not have been given that importance.

Terming KCR a liar, a dictator, and a person who tried to kill the Opposition, Rajgopal opined that the practice of ‘killing’ Opposition parties is not good for democracy as Opposition plays a constructive role in safeguarding human rights.

“KCR called for tenders, projects without having budget support and borrowed from private banks. He never gave appointment to anybody and was either at his farmhouse or Pragathi Bhavan. Nearly 4,000 farmers have committed suicide but he never visited even one farmer. He forgot about farmers for four years and introduced Rythu Bandhu in the last minute,” Rajgopal said.