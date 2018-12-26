Two-year-old boy run over by vehicle in Nehru Zoological Park

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a two-year-old boy died after he came under the wheels of a battery-powered vehicle inside the Nehru Zoological Park here on Tuesday evening. The incident took place around 5.15 p.m, soon after the closing time of the zoo park, when the toddler Md Omer Siddique Ahmed and his parents were near the elephant enclosure. Excited about seeing the elephant, Omer ran towards the enclosure even as his parents were looking elsewhere. A battery-powered car carrying six passengers apart from the driver ran over the toddler.

Zoo officials in an official release said that at about 5.15 pm, the boy freed himself from his mother’s hand and ran across the path. He was hit by an incoming battery-operated vehicle. “He fell down and his parents took him till the zoo gate in the same vehicle and later shifted him to a hospital. At about 8.30 pm the zoo officials received the news that the child succumbed to injuries.

The officials informed the police immediately and the latter also visited the zoo and inspected the vehicle. Further investigation is under progress,” said a release from Syed Maqsood Mohiuddin, assistant conservator of forests, Nehru Zoological Park.

The incident created a flutter in the zoo park. The child’s parents took him to Princess Durru Shehvar Hospital in Bahadurpura where doctors provided emergency treatment to him. Later, the boy succumbed to injuries. A complaint was lodged against zoo officials by the boy’s parents.