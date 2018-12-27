Home States Telangana

Centre allots 10 judges for Telangana, 16 for Andhra Pradesh

With the present order, the existing High Court at Hyderabad which has been  common High Court for AP and Telangana till date, will come to an end by December end.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On November 5 this year, the Supreme Court bench has said since all the requirements stand fulfilled, there was no embargo for the competent authority (Central government) to issue a notification bifurcating the existing Hyderabad High Court into HC of Telangana and HC of Andhra Pradesh respectively.

“We expect such a notification to be issued by January 1, 2019 so that the two High Courts start functioning separately and High Court of Andhra Pradesh also starts functioning in the new building (at Amaravati which would be ready by Dec 15, 2018) at the earliest”, the bench said in the appeal filed by the Central government challenging the 2015 judgment of the High Court division bench headed by then Chief Justice Kalyan Jyoti Sengupta which ruled the High Court for AP, whether temporary or permanent, should be set up only on the territory of AP state.  

With the present order, the existing High Court at Hyderabad which has been common High Court for AP and Telangana till date, will come to an end by December end. The erstwhile High Court of Andhra Pradesh was set up on November 5, 1956 under the State Reorganization Act, 1956, and it was renamed as Hyderabad High Court in view of bifurcation of AP. After the AP Reoganization Act, 2014, the High Court has been renamed after June 2, 2014 and has been serving as a common High Court for both the States and has been serving as a common high court for both the States with a sanctioned strength of 61 judges. As per the order, 16 judges of the Hyderabad High Court shall cease to be judges of the present High Court and shall become the judges of the AP High Court at Amaravati with effect from January 1.

Justices Ramesh Ranganathan (presently working as chief justice of Uttarakhand high court), C Praveen Kumar, SV Bhatti, AV Sesha Sai, Dama Seshadri Naidu (presently working on transfer as judge of Kerala high court), M Seetharama Murti, U Durga Prasad Rao, T Sunil Chowdary, M Satyanarayana Murthy, G Shyam Prasad, J Uma Devi, N Balayogi, T Rajani, DVSS Somayajulu, K Vijaya Lakshmi and M Ganga Rao are among the judges for the AP High Court. As for Telangana, 10 judges shall cease to be the judges of the common High Court and shall become the judges of the High Court for the State of Telangana from January 1. 

Chief Justice for AP HC to be appointed soon

It is learnt that the Centre will shortly issue another notification appointing a new Chief Justice for AP HC. The present Hyderabad HC chief justice TBN Radhakrishnan will become the chief justice of Telangana HC

