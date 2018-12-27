Chancellor threatens to take MANUU to Supreme Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, a chancellor is dragging his own university to the Supreme Court. In a fresh twist, MANUU chancellor Firoz Bakht Ahmed wrote a letter to the registrar of the Urdu varsity MA Sikandar on Wednesday, alleging that vice-chancellor Aslam Pervaiz failed to convene a court meeting despite repeated requests from him. This amounts to a violation of the UGC directives, he claimed in the letter. He added that if the meeting was not convened by January 4 or 5, he would be left with little choice but to knock the doors of the Supreme Court.

Speaking to Express, Ahmed said that he had already sent five reminders asking for the court meeting to be conducted at the varsity. “This is a prerogative of the Chancellor who the first officer. But there has been no response from the MANUU officials,” he stated.

He claimed that he wanted the university court to convene in order to right the wrongs being done in the campus with impunity, as there is no one to question the VC. “This is a violation of the HRD/ UGC rules and the defying and defiling of the position of the Chancellor. You will be accountable for this,” read his letter.

Ahmed has decided to wait till the second week of January for action from the varsity before he files a petition in Apex Court. He alleged that he was not informed of the hearing before NCWC, scheduled for December 28, on the sexual harassment case involving three students of MANUU.