Come New Year, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to have separate High Courts

The Centre on Wednesday notified the constitution of a separate high court for the Andhra Pradesh effective from Jan 1, 2019, with the principal seat of such high court at Amaravati.

Published: 27th December 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court

By R Rajasekhar Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four-and-a-half years after the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh,  the long-pending demand for bifurcation of the Hyderabad High Court has finally become a reality.

The Centre on Wednesday notified the constitution of a separate high court for the Andhra Pradesh effective from Jan 1, 2019, with the principal seat of such high court at Amaravati. The Hyderabad High Court shall become the High Court for the State of Telangana from the same date. The advocates’ associations of both the States and the stakeholders have been demanding for separate high courts for both the states.

President Ram Nath Kovind issued an order on Wednesday, through the Ministry of Law and Justice. It is to be noted that the Presidential notification has come out on the day when Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The order was issued in pursuance of Article 214 of the Constitution and the Order issued by the Supreme Court in the matter and in exercise of powers conferred under various Sections of the AP Reoganization Act, 2014.

The notification states, “In pursuance of article 214 of the Constitution and the Order issued by the Supreme Court of India and in exercise of powers conferred under clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 30, sub-section (1) of section 31 and sub-section (2) of section 31 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the President hereby constitutes a separate High Court for the State of Andhra Pradesh, namely,the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, from the 1st day of January, 2019 with the principal seat of such High Court at Amaravati in the State of Andhra Pradesh and the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad shall become the High Court for  the State of Telangana.”

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad High Court Telangana

