HC raps government for mistakes in questions in exams for JPS posts

It was not proper to defend their action instead of rectifying their mistake. In competitive examinations, one mark would change the fate of the aspiring candidates.

Published: 27th December 2018 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the authorities of Panchayat Raj Department of Telangana for giving questions in English language to the Telugu medium candidates who appeared for the examination held to fill 9,355 junior panchayat secretary (JPS) posts, the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed them to file detailed counter affidavit explaining as to how they would do justice in respect of the mistakes relating to 14 questions.

It was not proper to defend their action instead of rectifying their mistake. In competitive examinations, one mark would change the fate of the aspiring candidates. The entire recruitment process would change because of the mistakes in respect of 14 questions, the court observed.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was passing this interim order in the batch petitions by aspiring candidates from across the State complaining irregularities and lack of transparency in the selection process for filling the JPS posts.

JPS posts examination

