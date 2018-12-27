Jawan from Telangana killed by fellow Army man, not militants: Police

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

KUMRAMBHEEM: The death of army personnel, Havaldar Dakua Rajesh at 4th Rashtriya Rifle headquarters, Bhaderwah of Doda district of Jammu & Kashmir, is turning into a controversial issue. While Doda district police claim that Rajesh was shot by another Army personnel from the same unit following an argument, his family members claim that he was killed in a militant attack.

Rajesh’s family, who reside in Asifabad, claimed that they received a call from the Commanding Officer (CO) of his unit stating that Rajesh was killed in a militant attack. Substantiating claims of the family members, District Sainik Welfare Officer N Venkateswarulu said that he received a call from 4th Rashtriya Rifle CO stating the same. In addition to that, the family members have also received photos of the 4rth RR unit paying him homage, which usually is given to martyrs.

However, in contrast, Doda district senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shabbir Ahmed Malik, confirmed to Express that the incident happened at the camp where Rajesh was stationed and no militants were involved. “He was killed inside the camp and we can confirm that the perpetrator was a fellow Army senior. We have asked for more information meanwhile investigation is underway.”

The Army reportedly informed the police about the incident and assured them that the soldier who shot Rajesh will be handed over. The Army has also ordered inquiry into the incident.The contrasting accounts of Rajesh’s death has confused his grieving family members. “We don’t know the reason behind his death. We expect the Army to clarify on the issue,” a relative stated. Rajesh’s body is expected to reach Hyderabad on Thursday morning.