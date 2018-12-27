Home States Telangana

Jawan from Telangana killed by fellow Army man, not militants: Police

The Army reportedly informed the police about the incident and assured them that the soldier who shot Rajesh will be handed over.

Published: 27th December 2018 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Army personnel pay homage to Havaldar Dakua Rajesh at Rastriya Rifles headquarters in Bhaderwah, of Doda district in Jammu & Kashmir. The family members received the photo from the Army | Express

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

KUMRAMBHEEM: The death of army personnel, Havaldar Dakua Rajesh at 4th Rashtriya Rifle headquarters, Bhaderwah of Doda district of Jammu & Kashmir, is turning into a controversial issue. While Doda district police claim that Rajesh was shot by another Army personnel from the same unit following an argument, his family members claim that he was killed in a militant attack.

Rajesh’s family, who reside in Asifabad, claimed that they received a call from the Commanding Officer (CO) of his unit stating that Rajesh was killed in a militant attack. Substantiating claims of the family members, District Sainik Welfare Officer N Venkateswarulu said that he received a call from 4th Rashtriya Rifle CO stating the same. In addition to that, the family members have also received photos of the 4rth RR unit paying him homage, which usually is given to martyrs.

However, in contrast, Doda district senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shabbir Ahmed Malik, confirmed to Express that the incident happened at the camp where Rajesh was stationed and no militants were involved. “He was killed inside the camp and we can confirm that the perpetrator was a fellow Army senior. We have asked for more information meanwhile investigation is underway.”

The Army reportedly informed the police about the incident and assured them that the soldier who shot Rajesh will be handed over. The Army has also ordered inquiry into the incident.The contrasting accounts of Rajesh’s death has confused his grieving family members. “We don’t know the reason behind his death. We expect the Army to clarify on the issue,” a relative stated. Rajesh’s body is expected to reach Hyderabad on Thursday morning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Jawan army clashes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp