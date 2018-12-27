Home States Telangana

Lawyers welcome Centre’s order of separate HC, but not sure of starting operations soon

AP state public prosecutor Posani Venkateswarlu said that though he welcomes the said order, it will be difficult to commence operations from Jan 1.

Published: 27th December 2018 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Majority members of the advocates’ community have welcomed the order issued by the Central government constituting a separate High Court for Andhra Pradesh state from January 1, 2019 with the principal seat of such High Court at Amaravati in AP and the Hyderabad High Court shall become the High court for Telangana state with effect from the same date. However, the members particularly those belonging to AP have got apprehensions regarding commencement of full-fledged functioning of the new High Court at Amaravati from the said date.

AP advocates council chairman Ganta Rama Rao while welcoming the President orders, pointed out that the facilities at ground level are not taken into consideration before issuance of notification. There are no proper transportation facilities for the lawyers and litigants. Sufficient time was not given even to shift to the new premises, he added.

Earlier this month, the general body of the AP High Court advocates’ association have unanimously resolved to request the Centre to issue notification for a separate High Court for AP state at Amaravati only after the High Court is fully established as per provisions of the AP Reorganization Act, 2014. It also resolved to request the AP government to provide the necessary amenities and facilities for the advocates and other para legal staff in the new High Court.

AP state public prosecutor Posani Venkateswarlu said that though he welcomes the said order, it will be difficult to commence operations from Jan 1. He felt of shifting to the new high court only completion of bifurcation of files of the common high court. How it will be possible to shift such files within such a short period, he asked. Several lawyers and court staff said that there are several issues to be resolved before setting up of separate High Court for AP state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Telangana high courts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp