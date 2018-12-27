Major doubts raised over uploading of KBR draft notification by MoEF

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) play foul in uploading draft notification on the Eco Sensitive Zone of KBR National Park? While the publication date of the draft notification as mentioned in it is October 30, 2018, the details of PDF copy of the notification uploaded on MoEF website, raises doubt as to exact date it was uploaded. If the MoEF uploaded the draft notification later than its date of publication, it would result in a decrease in the number of days given to the public for sending their objections on the notification to the ministry.

For any draft notification, sixty-day period is given by a ministry to the public since the day of its publication to mail any objections. As on Wednesday, three days before the window for raising objections against the draft notification ends, online petition on change.org received more than 12,000 signatures.