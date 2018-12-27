Home States Telangana

Property Tax in 61 new ULBs to increase by 5 per cent in current year

The special officers should also visit two new municipalities in a week whose collections are poor and to facilitate them to improve the revenue collections.

Published: 27th December 2018 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The property owners of the newly constituted 61 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana have to bear an additional burden of a five per cent increase in property tax for the current financial year.The Telangana State Property Tax Board (TSPTB) chairperson and director of Municipal Administration, T K Sreedevi convened a meeting of the TSPTB a few days ago where the regional director cum appellate commissioner of Municipal Administration department, Hyderabad informed to TSPT Board that five per cent hike in property tax has to be made in the 61 newly constituted municipalities as per Panchayat Act.

The TSPT Board has been directed to study and issue instructions to the Municipal Commissioners of 61 newly constituted ULBs to confirm on increase of five per cent property tax during the current financial year and take action for collection of the same. As many as four to five lakh properties would be impacted with additional increase in property tax.  The Board also expressed displeasure with poor tax collections in the new 61 ULBs and directed the municipal commissioners to improve the property tax collections which are the major source of revenue to the ULBs for taking up developmental works in the respective municipalities.

Of the total demand of Property Tax in newly constituted municipalities which is about Rs 81.50 crore, the collection is around Rs 22.50 crore which is around 27.50 per cent collection which is less as there is just three months left for the current financial year (2018-19) to end on March 31.  

The TSTP Board directed DMA department to issue instructions to the Municipal Commissioners of the newly constituted ULBs to speed up collection of Property tax and other taxes and improve the revenues.
The Board also directed the department to issue instructions to the Special Officers who have been allotted one erstwhile district each for monitoring the municipal election works to also monitor collection of property tax and other taxes in the newly constituted ULBs of the respective districts and to ensure improvement in collections.

The special officers should also visit two new municipalities in a week whose collections are poor and to facilitate them to improve the revenue collections. Under Bhuvan Assessments of properties, TSPT Board found that only 2.82 lakh assessments were modified with an increase in the amount of Rs 24.75 crore in which about 28 ULBs have completed 100 per cent modifications while 26 ULBs failed to complete 100 per cent modifications.

The Board directed the department to issue show cause notices to the remaining 36 municipal commissioners who have not completed 100 per cent modifications and to frame charges against them if they don’t comply and achieve the target by the next meeting of the Board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Property Tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp