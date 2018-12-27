Property Tax in 61 new ULBs to increase by 5 per cent in current year

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The property owners of the newly constituted 61 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana have to bear an additional burden of a five per cent increase in property tax for the current financial year.The Telangana State Property Tax Board (TSPTB) chairperson and director of Municipal Administration, T K Sreedevi convened a meeting of the TSPTB a few days ago where the regional director cum appellate commissioner of Municipal Administration department, Hyderabad informed to TSPT Board that five per cent hike in property tax has to be made in the 61 newly constituted municipalities as per Panchayat Act.

The TSPT Board has been directed to study and issue instructions to the Municipal Commissioners of 61 newly constituted ULBs to confirm on increase of five per cent property tax during the current financial year and take action for collection of the same. As many as four to five lakh properties would be impacted with additional increase in property tax. The Board also expressed displeasure with poor tax collections in the new 61 ULBs and directed the municipal commissioners to improve the property tax collections which are the major source of revenue to the ULBs for taking up developmental works in the respective municipalities.

Of the total demand of Property Tax in newly constituted municipalities which is about Rs 81.50 crore, the collection is around Rs 22.50 crore which is around 27.50 per cent collection which is less as there is just three months left for the current financial year (2018-19) to end on March 31.

The TSTP Board directed DMA department to issue instructions to the Municipal Commissioners of the newly constituted ULBs to speed up collection of Property tax and other taxes and improve the revenues.

The Board also directed the department to issue instructions to the Special Officers who have been allotted one erstwhile district each for monitoring the municipal election works to also monitor collection of property tax and other taxes in the newly constituted ULBs of the respective districts and to ensure improvement in collections.

The special officers should also visit two new municipalities in a week whose collections are poor and to facilitate them to improve the revenue collections. Under Bhuvan Assessments of properties, TSPT Board found that only 2.82 lakh assessments were modified with an increase in the amount of Rs 24.75 crore in which about 28 ULBs have completed 100 per cent modifications while 26 ULBs failed to complete 100 per cent modifications.

The Board directed the department to issue show cause notices to the remaining 36 municipal commissioners who have not completed 100 per cent modifications and to frame charges against them if they don’t comply and achieve the target by the next meeting of the Board.