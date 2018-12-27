Retired IAS officer TL Sankar passes away

Home States Telangana

A retired IAS officer TL Sankar  (90) passed away here on Wednesday after he suffered a stroke and brain haemorrhage.

HYDERABAD: A retired IAS officer TL Sankar  (90) passed away here on Wednesday after he suffered a stroke and brain haemorrhage. Thiruvengadam Lakshman Sankar popularly known as TL Sankar,  was survived by two sons.  Sankar worked in various capacities in the combined AP government.

He was chairman of AP Gas Power Corporation Limited and Transmission Corporation of AP. He also headed a government committee, known as TL Sankar Committee, which proposed ways of reforming Indian coal sector.  

He held important positions both at the national and state level. He was the Principal Secretary in the departments of Industry and Finance and was Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Electricity Board. For twelve years, he also held additional charge of the Directorship of Institute of Public Enterprise.

Sankar joined as the Principal of Administrative Staff College of India in 1993 after his superannuation from the Indian Administrative Service.He was the Chief of Project Appraisal Division and Advisor, Energy to the Planning Commission of India.  He was Chairman of the Gas Price Revision Committee 1997 and the Expert Committee on Coal Reforms 2007. He was awarded Padma Bhushan for his duties as a civil servant.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed condolences to bereaved family.  Rao, in a message on Wednesday, recalled services of Sankar in various capacities in the then united AP government.

