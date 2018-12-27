Telangana BJP cries foul over voters list; complains to Election Commission

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The BJP in Telangana Thursday requested the Election Commission to inquire into alleged discrepancies in the electoral rolls of the state.

In a memorandum to the Commission, the party alleged that the increase of votes between 2009 and 2014 was inordinately high in some assembly constituencies.

The total increase in all 15 Hyderabad District Constituencies was 25.1 per cent over the electors in 2009 elections.

In one of the assembly segments, it was as high as 49 per cent, the BJP alleged.

The party said the increase in the number of electors in Telangana between 2014 and the electoral list released for the general assembly elections was only around 2.4 per cent, almost 10 times lower than the increase between 2009 and 2014.

Citing'statistics' on the rate of increase of electors, the BJP said it was higher in cities than rural areas.

However, the number of electors decreased between 2014 and 2018 in six of the 15 assembly constituencies, it said.

BJP Telangana president K Laxman, national general secretary Muralidhar Rao and the partys BJP floor leader in the Council N Ramchander Rao were among those met the EC, a press release form the party said.