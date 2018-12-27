‘Use of tech helped lower overall crime rate, yet murder cases on rise’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the city police would conduct special training camps for their personnel to hone their regular skills in discharging duties at the CAR headquarters from the first week of January, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that murder cases have gone up by eight per cent in the city while overall crime rate has been gone down by six per cent in the current year.

Addressing the media during the annual press meet here Wednesday, Anjani Kumar said that the police implemented effective measures to maintain the law and order situation in the city. Referring to urban Maoist activity and recent arrests of three girls from the city and NGRI employee in Chattishgarh, the Police Commissioner said that there has been no sign of extremist and Maoist activity in the city and the State as the police managed to keep strict vigil.

Speaking about the modern methods to be adopted by the police force, the Police Commissioner said: “All police stations are to be linked to courts. Total integration of prosecution and courts, FSL, prisons and fingerprint bureau to be utilised by the eCourts system. Soon, electronic delivery of summons, warrants through smart phones to be taken place.”

About crime rate, Anjani Kumar said that “the property crimes decreased by 20. 5 per cent and property recovery in grave crimes attained 92 per cent”.“Crimes against woman also declined recording 38 per cent in dowry deaths, kidnapping by 12 per cent, the outrage of modesty by seven per cent. A total 15,215 cases were registered in current year as against 16,140 cases reported in 2017,” he said.

Rapid action team

The city has its own rapid action team to combat law and order issues and to prevent untoward incidents during emergency situations.“Initiation of PD Act against reported offenders, continuous criminal tracking system, intensive patrolling, regular cordon and search operations, and CCTV installation helped in reducing crime in the city. Introducing new technology has also helped in preventing crime in the city,” Anjani Kumar said.

At least 10 per cent of conviction has been reported with 34 per cent during the current year while 24 per cent reported in 24 per cent in 2017.While 20 persons in 15 cases were given life imprisonment in 2017, at least 31 persons were convicted and awarded jail for life in 25 cases in the current year.