Home States Telangana

Withdraw ordinance on BC quota in panchayat polls: Opposition

They also demanded that the government raised the reservations to BC communities on a pro-rata basis in terms of population.

Published: 27th December 2018 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Eswaraih,along with various party leaders at the round table organised by All India OBC Federation, in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposition parties in Telangana upping the ante against the State government over its recent ordinance reducing the reservation to Backward Classes in the upcoming Panchayat Raj elections to 22 per cent from 34 per cent, sought its immediate withdrawal.

They also demanded that the government raised the reservations to BC communities on a pro-rata basis in terms of population. They decided to lay seige to district collectorates across the State on December 29.
Senior Congress leaders V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Laxmiah, BJP State president K Laxman, TTDP president L Ramana and several leaders from BC welfare organisations participated in the roundtable organised by All India OBC Federation and Telangana State BC Welfare Association.

Former TPCC chief Ponnala Laxmiah alleged that “after getting to power second time, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has given a gift to BCs with the recent ordinance reducing the reservation for BCs in upcoming Panchayat Raj election”.

He said that the government should implement the High Court order on conducting a caste-wise enumeration of BCs along with a socio-economic survey on their conditions. He criticised that ‘TRS government is creating a conspiracy against backward class population’.

He said, “We demanded the government to withdraw the ordinance and implement the High Court orders,” said Laxmiah. Telangana Telugu Desam Party(TTDP) president L Ramana demanded conduct of a survey to ascertain the exact population of BC’s in the State, and reservation in Panchayat polls be fixed accordingly.

He said that the BC population is the State is increasing and the government should increase the reservations. He said that “34 per cent reservation is a constitutional amendment to backward classes populations”.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has failed to take all parties meeting on suggestions and appeals from the opposition parties on an ordinance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana BC quota

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp