Telangana: Three months after bus mishap, safety wall erected on Kondagattu road

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: More than three months after the bus mishap at Kondagattu ghat road in Jagtial that claimed more than 60 lives, a protection wall has been erected on the stretch to avoid further ghastly accidents. The wall was installed under the supervision of District Collector A Sharath and SP Ch Sindhu Sharma, after consultation with the Road Safety authorities.

As per the new guidelines, only light motor vehicles (LMV) are allowed to enter the ghat road. Ever since the accident, the district road safety authorities had strictly ensured the prohibition of heavy vehicles plying on the road. In addition to this, the road alignments have also been changed to avoid more accidents. Following the accident, Road Safety Chairman and DGP T Krishna Prasad had visited the ghat road for a detailed inspection and analysis of the works to be undertaken.

Over the last three months, the administration has been taking various measures to make the commute along the stretch safe, including installing the protection wall at the spot wherein the RTC bus fell off the road.

Other accident-prone spots in the area have also been identified for the more protection walls to be erected as per the requirement. At both ends of the ghat road, arches with iron have been built to prohibit heavy motor vehicles form entering the stretch. The authorities have spent `33 lakh hitherto to erect these protection walls.

Devotees who frequently use the road to visit the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple have been reportedly requesting the authorities to renovate old speed breakers on the ghat road for a long time.

“Even the alignment of the roads should be changed. If the road alignment is like the one in Tirumala, that could ensure the safety of many people,” a devotee opined.