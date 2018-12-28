Home States Telangana

Cable operators in Andhra, Telangana flex muscles, threaten blackout

LCOs and MSOs from across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh staged a protest demonstration at Dharna Chowk outside Indira Park on Thursday.

Published: 28th December 2018 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

cable operators-strike

Cable operators stage a protest in Hyderabad on Thursday against hike in charges | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the D-day for implementation of TRAI’s new tariff order fast approaching, members of several associations representing Local Cable Operators (LCOs) and Multi-Services Operators (MSOs) have reiterated their threat to blackout cable TV channels from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, when the new tariff order comes into force.

LCOs and MSOs from across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh staged a protest demonstration at Dharna Chowk outside Indira Park on Thursday. As part of the nation-wide protests, TRS MLA Talasani Srinivas Goud and Congress MLA D Sudheer Reddy also extended their support for the protests in the city by over 500 association members.  

They demanded change in tariff orders, reduction of GST rate from 18 per cent to 5 per cent and that local channels should not charge over Rs 5 as MRP. TRS MLA Srinivas Goud told the protestors to continue the strike till their demands are met with and that operators from both AP and TS should participate in protests at Delhi.

TRAI tariff order
TRAI in its order had said consumers need to pay only for channels they wish to watch. The channels, according to the order, are priced between 10 paise and Rs 19 per channel. 

