Congress supports quota for BCs, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Published: 28th December 2018 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Congress party extends full support to Backward Classes (BC) Organisations’ struggle demanding reservations they deserve in the Panchyat Raj elections,” said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy.

It was only a day ago that all opposition parties participated in a round table conference demanding State government to withdraw the ordinance which amended Panchayat Raj Act-2018, which reduces reservation for BC in the elections.

On Tuesday, the TPCC chief wrote an open letter to K Chandrasekhar Rao stating that the party disagrees with the government’s ordinance reducing the BC reservation quota.

Uttam Kumar Reddy Backward Castes

