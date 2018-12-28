KCR meets CEC to discuss poll symbols

Home States Telangana

The CM requested the ECI to not allot elections symbols similar to the car, TRS’ symbol, to any candidate in future elections in the State.

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday met with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, requesting the ECI to not allot elections symbols similar to the car, TRS’ symbol, to any candidate in future elections in the State.

Rao called on Arora in Delhi and explained him that TRS had suffered heavily in around 10 to 15 constituencies as voters here got confused and voted for candidates with symbols such as truck and hat, similar to the car. Many of these candidates, he claimed, had lost by very small margins. For instance, TRS’ candidate from Nakrekal had lost due to candidates with such symbols in fray.

The Chief Minister also took up the issue of deletion of voters from electoral rolls. He claimed that this had also affected TRS’ performance in the Assembly elections. He hoped that the electoral rolls are corrected by the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year.

K Chandrasekhar Rao

