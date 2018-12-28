TBN Radhakrishnan to be Telangana HC Chief Justice, Praveen Kumar acting CJ of Andhra HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice TBN Radhakrishnan will be Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, with effect from January 1, 2019. Sitting judges of the Hyderabad High Court, Justices Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and V Ramasubramanian, who are from other High Courts, will continue to work in Telangana.

In a notification, it was stated that the President, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has ordered them to continue working at Telangana High Court. With this, the number of judges, including the CJ, working here will be 13.

Justice Radhakrishnan was born on April 29, 1959. He graduated with an LLB degree from Bangalore University and enrolled as an advocate on December 11, 1983 and practised at Thiruvananthapuram. He later shifted to Kerala HC in 1988.

Meanwhile, Justice Chagari Praveen Kumar, the senior-most judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, was appointed as its Acting Chief Justice with effect from January 1, 2019. In this regard, the Central government issued a separate notification on Thursday.

Justice Praveen Kumar was born at Hyderabad on February 26, 1961. He obtained his law degree from Osmania University and enrolled as an advocate on February 28, 1986. Meanwhile, HC Registrar General Ch Manavendranath Roy issued a notification on Thursday regarding the list of final allocation of judicial officers working in the two States.

As per the list AP has 110 district judges, 132 senior civil judges and 297 junior civil judges. Telangana gets 90 district judges, 71 senior civil judges and 201 junior civil judges.