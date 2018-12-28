Home States Telangana

TBN Radhakrishnan to be Telangana HC Chief Justice, Praveen Kumar acting CJ of Andhra HC

Sitting judges of the Hyderabad High Court, Justices Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and V Ramasubramanian, who are from other High Courts, will continue to work in Telangana.

Published: 28th December 2018 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice TBN Radhakrishnan will be Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, with effect from January 1, 2019. Sitting judges of the Hyderabad High Court, Justices Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and V Ramasubramanian, who are from other High Courts, will continue to work in Telangana.

In a notification, it was stated that the President, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has ordered them to continue working at Telangana High Court. With this, the number of judges, including the CJ, working here will be 13.

Justice Radhakrishnan was born on April 29, 1959. He graduated with an LLB degree from Bangalore University and enrolled as an advocate on December 11, 1983 and practised at Thiruvananthapuram. He later shifted to Kerala HC in 1988.

Meanwhile, Justice Chagari Praveen Kumar, the senior-most judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, was appointed as its Acting Chief Justice with effect from January 1, 2019. In this regard, the Central government issued a separate notification on Thursday.

Justice Praveen Kumar was born at Hyderabad on February 26, 1961. He obtained his law degree from Osmania University and enrolled as an advocate on February 28, 1986. Meanwhile, HC Registrar General Ch Manavendranath Roy issued a notification on Thursday regarding the list of final allocation of judicial officers working in the two States.

As per the list AP has 110 district judges, 132 senior civil judges and 297 junior civil judges. Telangana gets 90 district judges, 71 senior civil judges and 201 junior civil judges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Hyderabad High Court Andhra pradesh High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp